Police in Las Vegas arrest robbery suspect after barricade
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a robbery suspect has been arrested following an hours-long barricade in a northeast neighborhood.
They say officers responded to reports of a robbery at a taco shop about 5 a.m. Sunday.
That led officers and detectives to a home where they believed at least one robbery suspect was inside.
About 1 p.m., police took one person into custody.
The name of the suspect wasn't immediately released.
