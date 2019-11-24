Police investigate after double shooting in Washington state

BURLINGTON, Washington (AP) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in the northern Washington town of Burlington and taken to the hospital.

KOMO-TV reports Burlington police received reports of gunshots around 11 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a 26-year-old Mount Vernon man with a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooter fled the scene.

A short time later, police found a vehicle matching the description of the one leaving the scene. Inside was a 28-year-old Burlington man with a gunshot wound. Police say it’s not known what condition the men are in.

The suspect hasn’t been identified.

