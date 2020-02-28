https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-deadly-shooting-in-central-15091927.php
Police investigate deadly shooting in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in central Topeka.
Police said in a news release that the shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Arriving officers found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police didn't immediately release the name of the victim or a motive.
Police also provided no information about a suspect.
View Comments