Police investigate fatal shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, in an area popular for bars and restaurants.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports it happened about 3:57 a.m.
Police say a man was found at an intersection with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to WakeMed hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
