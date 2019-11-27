https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-shooting-death-of-21-year-old-14867803.php
Police investigate shooting death of 21-year-old Roswell man
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police in Roswell are investigating the death of a man who had multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say 21-year-old Carlos Coronado, of Roswell, was found Tuesday night inside an apartment. He died a short time later at a local hospital.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Roswell Police Department.
