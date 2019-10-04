Police justified in 2017 killing of gunman at Reno high-rise

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The district attorney says a Reno police officer was justified when he fatally shot a gunman who held a woman hostage and fired nearly 50 shots from an eighth-floor apartment overlooking the downtown casino district in November 2017.

No one else was seriously injured while 30-year-old Lucas Stone fired repeatedly over a half-hour. But the barrage of gunfire initially stirred fears of another massacre like the one in Las Vegas two months earlier.

Investigators say Stone was drunk, high on meth and hallucinating that strangers were throwing people off the roofs of neighboring buildings.

Washoe County DA Chris Hicks said Friday Officer Marshall Eason had no choice but to use deadly force when he shot and killed Stone after a SWAT team blew open the door while the hostage hid under the bathroom sink in the bullet-riddled apartment.