Police make arrest after threat of violence at Sanders rally

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police in Long Beach arrested a man after he posted an online threat of violence connected to a scheduled Sen. Bernie Sanders rally in the city Tuesday.

The Long Beach Police Department says in a statement that detectives arrested 27-year-old Jose Rafael Guzman of Huntington Park, a Los Angeles suburb, on Monday.

He was booked for criminal threats and threatening a public officer.

Chief Robert Luna said in a statement Tuesday that the department takes "all potential threats of violence very seriously."

The department did not provide details about the nature of the online threat.

Long Beach police scheduled extra patrols in high visibility areas following a string of fatal mass shootings in the U.S. in recent days.

Police say Guzman was released after posting bail. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.