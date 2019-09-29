Police probing 2 suspected child luring attempts

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Police in Toms River are investigating two suspected child luring attempts.

The incidents occurred close to one another on Saturday afternoon. In both cases, children notified their parents, who then reported the incidents to police.

Police say they described a bald, heavyset white male wearing a light gray or white shirt.

They released a photo of a late '90s or early 2000s gray or silver SUV that may have been involved in the incidents.

Patrols have been increased in the area.