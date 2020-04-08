Police pursuit ends with car crash, suspect shot by officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police pursuit in Columbus ended with a crash and a suspect being shot and wounded by officers during a foot chase, authorities said.

A 911 caller said around 8 p.m. Tuesday that someone in a car had just fired shots at a home, authorities said. A neighboring home and several cars were also hit.

Officers soon found a car believed to be connected to the shooting, and a pursuit ensued for about 2 miles before the car crashed. The car's occupants ran off and were pursued on foot by several officers.

During the foot chase, a male suspect pulled out a gun and exchanged fire with officers, authorities said. The man was shot at least once and was taken to a hospital, where he initially was in critical condition but was later upgraded. Details, including his name, were not released.

The other suspects who fled the vehicle were eventually taken into custody, and several firearms were recovered, authorities said. It wasn't clear Wednesday what charges they could be facing.

No officers were injured.

Authorities have not said what sparked the initial shooting at the home.