Police respond to Florida home of NFL player Antonio Brown

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Authorities say NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown's trainer has been arrested following accusations that he and Brown attacked another man near Brown's Florida home. Hollywood police say officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him. Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown's trainer was arrested Tuesday following accusations that he and Brown attacked another man near Brown's Florida home, authorities said.

Officers responded to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a news release. Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful, Latta said.

Police didn't immediately identify the alleged victim or what prompted the confrontation.

Jail records didn't list an attorney for Holt.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.