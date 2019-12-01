https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Police-say-2-injured-in-Wilmington-shooting-14873697.php
Police say 2 injured in Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.
Wilmington Police said they responded to a shooting incident early Sunday in the city’s downtown.
Police said they found two gunshot victims, a 28-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man. Police did not immediately provide the names of the victims.
Both were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
