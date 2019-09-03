https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Police-say-man-fatally-shot-during-argument-14408944.php
Police say man fatally shot during argument outside market
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a confrontation outside a store led to a fatal weekend shooting in Connecticut.
Bridgeport police say surveillance video shows 41-year-old Jose Perez-Ortiz, of Monroe, attempting to stab a man outside the variety store just after 6 p.m. Sunday.
The man pulled a gun and fired, striking Perez-Ortiz.
Police say the shooter left the scene in a light-colored vehicle.
Perez-Ortiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Connecticut post reports the shooting was the city's 13th homicide of the year.
Police are urging the shooter to come forward, because if it is a case of self-defense, no charges will be lodged.
