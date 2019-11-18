  • Walmart Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) — Local media are reporting that several people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.

Fox 25 TV reports that police say three people were shot and wounded Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.

A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”