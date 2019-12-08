https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Police-say-they-apprehended-woman-who-escaped-14891089.php
Police say they apprehended woman who escaped from constable
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they have taken into custody a woman who escaped from a constable.
Delaware State Police said Sunday that 25-year-old Afrika Whaley was taken into custody without incident.
On Saturday, Police said Whaley escaped from a security constable after being transported to a behavioral health hospital in Newark.
Police said she is wanted by the Dover Police Department on charges that include assault and resisting arrest.
