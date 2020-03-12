Police say thief snatches phone, is hit by NYC subway train

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was struck and killed by a New York City subway train Thursday after he grabbed someone's cellphone and jumped onto the tracks to flee, police said.

The unidentified man snatched a phone at the Canal Street station on the No. 1 subway line at about 4 a.m., police said. He jumped onto the tracks and was hit by a northbound train, they said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Subway service was delayed in both directions while police investigated.