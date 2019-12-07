Police say woman escaped from constable

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they are looking for a woman who escaped from the custody of a constable.

Delaware State Police said 25-year-old Afrika Whaley escaped from a constable Saturday after being transported to a behavioral health hospital in Newark.

Police said she escaped while wearing blue scrubs. Police said she is wanted by the Dover Police Department on charges that include assault and resisting arrest.