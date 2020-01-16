Police search for man who assaulted school bus driver

LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a North Carolina school bus driver as she stopped to pick up children.

In a news release on Thursday, Laurinburg police said Kenneth Latrell Revels, 46, entered the bus on Tuesday and hit the Scotland County school bus driver on her head and neck. The news release said Revels then began stomping on the woman's head when she fell to the floor.

Investigators said that as the woman was assaulted, she struggled to keep her foot on the brake to keep the bus from rolling out of control. None of the children on the bus was hurt, and police added that the incident was captured on the bus's video surveillance system.

According to police, Revels fled on foot. An investigation revealed that Revels and the woman had been in a relationship.

Police obtained warrants for Revels. He faces multiple charges which include violating a domestic violence protection order, assault on a female and assault on a school employee. He is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill because police considered his hands and feet deadly weapons in the incident.