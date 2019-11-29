Police seek driver who fled Tennessee crash that killed 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they’re on the lookout for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that killed two people on Thanksgiving.

Nashville Police say 26-year-old David G. Torres’ pickup truck collided with a car Thursday evening, adding that witness descriptions of the driver who ran away were similar to Torres.

Police say the truck was at fault for hitting the passenger side of the car, sending it through a fence and into a tree on a Walmart’s property. Just beforehand, police say witnesses described the truck as speeding and running a red light.

Police described the victims as a 23-year-old female passenger who died at the scene and a 26-year-old male driver who died at the hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.