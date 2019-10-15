Police seek man who started fire at northern Colorado church

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police are looking for a man who started a fire that caused more than $5,000 in damage at a church in northern Colorado.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the man broke the window of a door at the Central Longmont Presbyterian Church early Sunday morning and used an accelerant to start the fire. He was unable to get into the church and fled before firefighters arrived.

Surveillance video shows a light-skinned man with short dark hair wearing an orange hooded jacket or sweatshirt.

Longmont's deputy police chief, Jeff Satur, says the church's sprinklers and the department's quick response saved the building from more severe damage. No other information was released.

