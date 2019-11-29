Police warn of rise in thefts of packages delivered to homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are warning people to watch their home deliveries or find other ways to receive packages in the mail.

The Daily Progress in Charlottesville reports that police expect thefts of mail packages from homes to increase with Black Friday and beyond.

Albemarle police officer Joe George said such thefts are “problem everywhere,” including rural and more urban areas during the holiday season.

Research firm Edelman Intelligence estimates that 23 million Americans have had at least one holiday package stolen since 2014. Most were taken from porches while residents were at work.

People can avoid thefts by having packages delivered to their work. Amazon customers can have packages delivered to Amazon package hubs, which can include places like Whole Foods. Some people buy package lockers for their porches.