Program to erase old pot charges aids 58 California counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Every California county prosecutor can now use new technology to erase or reduce an estimated 220,000 old marijuana convictions after California voters broadly legalized the drug in 2016.

Code for America, a San Francisco-based nonprofit tech organization, announced Thursday that it is making its computer algorithms available for free to all 58 California district attorneys.

The program quickly finds eligible cases in court documents that may date back decades.

California voters approved eliminating some pot-related crimes and wiping out past criminal convictions or reducing felonies to misdemeanors when they legalized adult marijuana use in 2016.

The computer program not only identifies eligible cases, but automatically fills out forms to file with the courts.