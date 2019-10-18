Prosecutor: Man shot himself in Callaway County chase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — No criminal charges will be fired against law enforcement officers involved in a chase in central Missouri that ended when a man died from a gunshot wound.

Stephen Sokoloff, a special prosecutor who investigated the Aug. 8 shooting Callaway County, said Friday that 41-year-old Christopher Morris shot himself during the confrontation.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Morris fled after Jefferson City police tried to stop him. He drove into Callaway County and eventually got out of his vehicle, fired at officers and fled into nearby woods while exchanging gunfire with officers.

Sokoloff said Morris' blood was on the muzzle of his pistol, and ballistics found the fatal bullet could not have been fired from the officers' weapons. He said videos and other evidence confirmed the officers' accounts of the incident.

