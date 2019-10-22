Prosecutor announces charges in teen's 1996 disappearance

MILAN, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee prosecutor says charges have been filed in the disappearance 23 years ago of a 14-year-old girl.

The Jackson Sun reports Gibson County District Attorney Gary Brown said in a statement that a grand jury indicted Finis "Pete" Ewin Hill last week on charges of murder and rape in connection to the disappearance of Cayce McDaniel.

Police reports say McDaniel's mother reported her missing in 1996 when she returned home from a party to find the back door open and her daughter gone.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers named Hill as a suspect last year after officers and the FBI ruled out other suspects with valid alibis. Sellars said Hill's alibi didn't check out.

Brown says Hill is in federal custody on an unrelated charge. The attorney listed in the federal case didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

