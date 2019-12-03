Prosecutor to announce charges in Detroit officer’s slaying

DETROIT (AP) — Charges are expected to be announced in the fatal shooting of one Detroit police officer and the wounding of another as they investigated a home invasion complaint.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says a decision is expected Tuesday in the Nov. 20 slaying of Officer Rasheen McClain on the city’s west side. Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse was shot in the leg.

Authorities say shots were fired at McClain, Batoum-Bisse and two other officers as they were searching the house. A 28-year-old man was shot in the arm by other officers as he fled the home and was arrested a block away.

Police Chief James Craig has said the suspect may be connected to several earlier shootings, including the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Detroit’s east side.