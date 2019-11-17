Prosecutors seek to drop theft case against county official

STANARDSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia prosecutors are seeking to throw out theft cases against a county supervisor and another man accused of illegally harvesting hay on vacant county property.

The Daily Progress reports that a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday on prosecutors’ request to drop the felony charges against Greene County Supervisor David Cox and Richard Eppard, both of Stanardsville.

A special grand jury indicted Cox and Eppard in May. In a court filing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Hardin said two statutes appear to conflict with each other about whether the special grand jury or a regular grand jury should have decided on the indictments. The prosecutor said the conflict could be grounds for appealing a conviction.

Janice Redinger, Cox’s attorney, said the case is “widely understood in the community” to be politically motivated.

