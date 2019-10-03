Public defender accused of giving comp time for campaigning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state prosecutors are accusing the chief public defender in Harrisburg with approving double compensatory time for workers in his office to do campaign work in a county judicial race.

The attorney general’s office on Thursday charged 47-year-old Bradley Winnick with theft, conflict of interest and tampering with public records.

Winnick is the chief public defender in Dauphin County. He lives in Hummelstown.

Neither he nor his lawyer returned messages.

Police say in charging documents that Winnick told investigators he approved $26,000 in double time off for lawyers, investigators and others to do campaign work during the 2017 primary and general elections.