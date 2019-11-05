Records: Banker often spoke with man charged in fatal theft

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Recently unsealed court records say an employee of a Louisiana bank was often in contact with a man later charged in the fatal robbery of an armored car outside the bank.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the documents don't specify what role the worker may have played in the 2013 robbery and shooting death of guard Hector Trochez.

But prosecutors say in the documents that defendant Jeremy Esteves communicated with the worker by phone before, during and after the attack.

The documents were unsealed days before the trial of Esteves and codefendant Robert Brumfield III that started Monday. They're charged with conspiring to commit robbery. Both men face up to life in prison if convicted.

Information from: The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.nola.com