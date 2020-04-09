Remains identified as Rapid City woman missing since 2015

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the human remains found recently near a creek on a golf course in Rapid City.

Police said the remains are those of a woman who disappeared in 2015. Malinda Ader was 35 when she went missing.

A grounds keeper at the Rapid City Elks Golf Course discovered a human skull on March 31. After the police were alerted, investigators searched the area and located most of the remains of what they said appeared to be an adult.

The Argus Leader reports positive identification was made through Ader’s dental records.

She was last seen on May 31, 2015 by a friend visiting her in Rapid City. Family told police that Ader had a history of mental illness and drug abuse.