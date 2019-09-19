Reward offered for info about Kentucky explosives theft

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (AP) — Federal and state officials are investigating the theft of explosives from a construction site in Kentucky and have offered a reward.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Louisville said the theft occurred between Friday afternoon and Monday morning near Wheelrim Road in Morgan County. Kentucky State Police are assisting in the investigation.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to recovery of the explosives or an arrest and conviction. Information can be reported confidentially at (888) 283-8477.