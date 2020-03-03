Rhode Island man sentenced on child porn, sex abuse charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who had thousands of child pornography images and videos stored on electronic devices, including videos that show him sexually assaulting a girl, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison federal prosecutors said.

Robert Barrie, 41, who lived in North Providence and Pawtucket, was twice arrested for sharing child pornography online in May 2015 and July 2017, according to the office of Aaron Weisman, the U.S. attorney for Rhode Island.

After his first arrest on child pornography and child molestation charges in North Providence in 2015, he was released on bail, prosecutors said.

In 2017, state police investigators found peer-to-peer internet traffic of child pornography files being shared from an IP address in Pawtucket. Police who went to investigate found it was Barrie's new home.

In total, he had more than 11,400 child pornography images and videos, authorities said.

He pleaded guilty last April 9 to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. After his prison term is over, he will be on probation for 25 years.