Rhode Island woman faces manslaughter charge in baby's death

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman was charged Thursday with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 4-month old boy.

Tia Anderson, 26, of Middletown, pleaded not guilty and was held on $50,000 bond at an initial court appearance Thursday in Newport Superior Court. She was referred to the public defender's office.

Police and firefighters responded to a Middletown home on June 10 for a report of an infant not breathing, police said. The infant was transported to Newport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the obituary, Anderson was not the child's mother.

Middletown police in a statement said an investigation determined that “negligence was involved in the infant’s death."

The Rhode Island Department of Health listed the cause of death as acute intoxication due to the effects of several medications most commonly used to treat the common cold, allergies and heartburn.