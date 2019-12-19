Shots fired near headquarters of Russian security agency

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's main security agency says shots have been fired near its headquarters in downtown Moscow and that one person has died.

The agency, the Federal Security Service but better known as the FSB, says the shooter in the Thursday incident has been “neutralized" — a term widely used to reference when an assailant is killed.

The agency, which is the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, also said two people were wounded.