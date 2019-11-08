SC family gets $550,000 after treatment delayed in DUI crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The family of a South Carolina man who was taken to jail instead of the hospital after a driving under the influence crash has been paid a $550,000 settlement.

Records from the state insurance fund obtained by WCSC-TV show the city of Charleston paid $475,000 and Charleston County paid $75,000 to Nathaniel Rhodes' family.

An attorney says a police officer signed a form where Rhodes refused medical treatment after the August 2018 wreck.

Family attorney Justin Bamberg says the 58-year-old suffered eight broken ribs and a deep cut on his liver and died four days later.

Jail video from Rhodes' arrest shows paramedics joking as he moans in pain. An officer asks him to sign a form but he doesn't respond.

State agents investigated but no charges were filed.

