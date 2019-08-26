SC girl likely dead; chief vows to keep looking for body

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say forensic evidence indicates a 5-year-old South Carolina girl missing since her mother was found dead earlier this month was killed by the same suspect.

Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark says 28-year-old Daunte Johnson was charged with murder in the death of Nevaeh Adams.

Roark vowed Monday to keep looking for the girl's body.

The chief says more than two dozen officers sifted through by hand 460,000 pounds (209,000 kilograms) of garbage at a landfill after Johnson said he dumped the girl's body in a trash bin. They will return to the landfill this week.

Johnson is also charged with murder in the Aug. 5 killing of the girl's mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley. Roark says both victims were stabbed.

Johnson remains in jail. His attorney didn't answer an email.