Sanctuary for Vegas mass shooting victims opens new location

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A center for survivors of the Las Vegas Strip mass shooting to seek solace opened its new location Monday.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center debuted a new office, KTNV-TV reported. The facility is a free resource hub for victims, relatives of victims, first responders and anyone else affected by the attack.

The site offers a therapy room, family rooms and a kids' corner. There will also be free yoga sessions.

The center will remain open through at least May 2021.

Fifty-eight people died and more than 850 were injured on Oct. 1, 2017 when a gunman opened fire from a high-rise hotel into an open-air concert crowd of 22,000.