Scammon Bay man charged in shooting death of his brother

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 36-year-old southwest Alaska man has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of his brother.

Hank Aguchak is charged in the death of 35-year-old Edward Aguchak.

Hank Aguchak is represented by the public defender's office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning

Alaska State Troopers on Oct. 20 were notified of the shooting. Edward Aguchak died a day later.

Hank Aguchak was detained by village police officers and transported by troopers to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Scammon Bay is a village of 600 on the bank of the Kun River about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from the Bering Sea. The village is 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Bethel.