School bus driver arrested, accused of putting child off bus

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A school bus driver accused of kicking a child off the bus and then driving away has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports 48-year-old Bradley Michael All turned himself in to the Autauga Metro Jail on Monday afternoon.

Tonya Tucker says her 8-year-old son told her he got into an argument with another child on the bus the morning of Nov. 5. The boy said All told him he wasn’t going to be riding the bus that day, turned the vehicle around and dropped the boy off at his bus stop.

Prattville police are investigating, and Autauga County School Superintendent Spence Agee says the district is conducting an internal investigation.

The case is in juvenile court and any court action won’t be open to the public.

