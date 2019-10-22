Serie A looking into more racist abuse after Vieira targeted

MILAN (AP) — Italian soccer authorities have opened an investigation after another player was racially abused during a Serie A match this past weekend.

Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira was subjected to racist chants by Roma fans during the teams' 0-0 draw but the league's sporting judge said Tuesday that he has asked for more information before deciding on a possible punishment.

Roma has already said it "will support the authorities in identifying and subsequently banning any individuals found guilty of racially abusing the midfielder."

Vieira, who was born in Guinea Bissau and is black, plays for England's Under-21 team.

Offensive chants have also been aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique and Miralem Pjanic in Serie A this season.

The Italian soccer federation is considering employing advanced listening devices used in anti-terrorism operations to identify offending fans.

