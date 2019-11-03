Service remembers victims of Atlanta child murders

ATLANTA (AP) — A memorial service was held to remember the victims of the Atlanta child murders in the 1970s and 1980s.

WSB-TV reports dozens of people, including some family members of the victims, gathered for the Saturday service. The string of murders terrorized the city between 1979 and 1981.

Catherine Leach, who lost her son Curtis Walker 40 years ago, told WBS-TV that, "the pain is still here."

The service included the lighting of candles, songs and a procession of hearses.

Wayne Williams was given two life sentences in 1982 for convictions in the deaths of two adults, thought to be among 29 black children and young adults killed. Police blamed him for the other killings but never charged him.

There has been a renewed push to re-examine evidence in the case.