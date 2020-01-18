Sexual misconduct charges filed against 2 Michigan priests

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Criminal sexual conduct charges have been filed against two priests who worked in the Upper Peninsula’s Catholic diocese of Marquette, Michigan prosecutors announced Friday

The charges against Gary Allen Jacobs of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Roy Joseph were announced Friday by Attorney General Dana Nessel office’s Clergy Abuse Investigation Team.

Jacobs, 74, faces seven counts of criminal sexual conduct involving the alleged abuse of a child between the ages of 13 and 16 in Ontonagon County. The alleged conduct occurred between Jan. 1, 1981, and Dec. 31, 1984. The alleged misconduct in Dickinson County that took place between March 1, 1984, and April 30, 1984, involved a person under 13 years old.

According to prosecutors, Jacobs was arrested Friday in New Mexico and will face a hearing for extradition to Michigan to face the charges. It wasn’t immediately known if Jacobs has obtained legal representation.

The 52-year-old Joseph, who currently lives in India, is charged in connection with an incident which occurred on or about Feb. 21, 2006 while he served as a priest in Marquette County.

A telephone call to the Marquette Diocese for comment on the charges wasn’t immediately returned.

In a statement, Nessel said the Clergy Abuse Investigation Team continues its investigation into abuse by priests to ensure justice for victims "who courageously come forward to identify their abusers.”