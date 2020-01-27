Sheriff: 2nd inmate arrested after small jail escape

WALSENBURG, Colo. (AP) — The second of two inmates who escaped from a jail in a small Colorado town by locking a guard in a cell was arrested Sunday night, the Custer County Sheriff's Office said.

Bryan Webb, 30, was arrested at a home in Walsenburg without incident after authorities received a tip that he was staying there. Webb is from the small city which is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of the jail in Westcliffe where he and Jerry Williams escaped on Jan. 13.

Williams was arrested Tuesday at a home there after being found in a crawl space during a search. He had been jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and other crimes.

Webb had been jailed in the Custer County jail in Westcliffe on drug charges and suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Williams and Webb are accused of escaping the six-cell jail after hitting a deputy as she conducted rounds. They allegedly threw her in a cell and was automatically locked inside when the doors closed. An inmate in another cell alerted another deputy.

The pair is believed to have driven away in a minivan belonging to the town's Rotary Club, which kept the keys stored in the jail in the town of about 570 people.

Like Williams, Webb will not be housed at the jail he escaped from, the sheriff's office said.