Sheriff: NC man shot, wounded wife, responding deputy

LINWOOD, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man armed with a high-powered rifle shot and wounded his wife and then shot and wounded a responding deputy.

News outlets report authorities say 57-year-old Terry Keith Simerson was then shot twice by Davidson County deputies. He was hospitalized and will be charged upon his release.

A sheriff's office statement says deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at Simerson's home Wednesday and were met with gunfire. It says one deputy was shot in the foot just before Simerson's wife was shot in her abdomen. Deputies say Simerson continued shooting and was eventually shot.

A protection order effective through next year says Simerson was ordered to avoid all contact with his wife and her daughters. He also was prohibited from having or buying any guns.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com