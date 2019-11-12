Slain security guard's family calling for justice

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a suburban Chicago security guard who was shot to death by a police officer is demanding justice a year after the shooting.

Jemel Roberson was killed by Midlothian police Officer Ian Covey on Nov. 11, 2018. The 26-year-old Roberson, the security guard at a Robbins bar, was killed while holding at gunpoint a man involved in a shooting at the bar. Roberson's family gathered Monday at Chicago's Millennium Park to draw attention to a case before Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

Investigators have said Roberson, who was black, was not wearing clothing identifying him as a guard, but some witnesses said he was wearing a hat emblazoned with the word "Security."

Family friend Tarsha Williams says the family wants answers from Foxx and Covey locked up.