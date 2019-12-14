SoCal woman says she was assaulted as she slept with husband

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man they were told broke into a woman's Riverside apartment and sexually assaulted her as she slept in bed next to her husband.

The assault began early Wednesday while the couple were both asleep, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday

Police told the Times the man fled after the woman awoke to discover she was being attacked and shouted for her husband.

Officers searching the area around the gated community where the couple live couldn't find the assailant.

The are asking that anyone with information contact the Riverside Police Department at 951-826-8716.