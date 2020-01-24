Social worker charged with coercing client into prostitution

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — A former child services caseworker has been charged with human trafficking, accused of recruiting a mother who was her client into prostitution in exchange for a favorable custody recommendation, authorities said.

Candace Talley, 27, of Winslow, New Jersey, was working for the Division of Children and Youth Services in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, when she coerced the mother, whose children were in foster care and whose case Talley was managing, into working as a prostitute, the Delaware County District Attorney's office announced Thursday.

Talley drove the woman to and from jobs and took more than 25% of the money that was made, authorities said. Talley also promised the woman she would help falsify her drug test results to help her case. Talley was part of an “extensive prostitution ring,” the district attorney's office said in a press release.

Talley was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of human trafficking for financial gain, promoting prostitution, making threats and other related charges.

Talley's attorney didn't return a message seeking comment.