Son killed San Diego parents, jumped from freeway overpass

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say a man killed his parents in their San Diego home before jumping to his death from a freeway overpass.

Authorities were called to a home in the Torrey Highlands neighborhood Saturday night after family members said the parents had been expected in San Francisco but never arrived.

Police say they looked through a window and saw a body on the living room floor. Inside, they found the bodies of a man and a woman in their 50s who had traumatic injuries to their upper bodies.

Police say they believe the couple's son killed them sometime before he jumped to his death from an Interstate 805 overpass shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.

The names of the three weren't immediately released and investigators are still trying to determine a motive.