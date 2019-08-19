Southern Indiana sheriff's deputy fatally shoots armed man

SPRINGVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Southern Indiana police say a sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who had refused to disarm after he reportedly fired gunshots.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Mike Parsley of Springville was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday night's shooting.

Police say body camera and dashboard camera footage will be turned over to Indiana State Police for their investigation into the shooting.

The (Bedford) Times-Mail reports that two deputies were called to the scene in the village of Springville about 65 miles (104 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis after a 911 caller said Parsley was armed, screaming profanities and had fired gunshots.

Police say one of the deputies shot Parsley after he reached for a gun, started walking toward the officers, raised the weapon and ignored orders to disarm.

