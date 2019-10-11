State investigates paintball shooting by sheriff's daughter

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — State officials are investigating whether a crime was committed when the daughter of a north Mississippi sheriff shot her estranged boyfriend in the eye with a paintball gun.

Panola County District Attorney John Champion tells local news outlets the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the inquiry into actions by the adult daughter of Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby.

Champion says the ex-boyfriend came to the woman's house Wednesday to pick up belongings and didn't leave when asked. Champion says the woman ultimately shot the man with the paintball gun. The woman fled into the woods until the man left and both called 911.

Champion says the man underwent eye surgery at a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital and was released Thursday. Champion says he doesn't know if criminal charges will result.

___

