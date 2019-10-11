State police charge man in deadly hit-and-run

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 25-year-old woman in Connecticut.

The Day report s that 32-year-old Matthew Spirito, of Northborough, was charged with evading responsibility, misconduct with a motor vehicle and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Authorities say Spirito hit a pedestrian walking on the shoulder of Route 2 in North Stonington on Oct. 9 then left the scene.

Twenty-five-year-old Krystal Riske, of Stonington, died the following day from her injuries.

No attorney was listed for Spirito in online court records. He was released on bond.

