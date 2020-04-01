Suburban Detroit man charged with in wife's beating death

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his wife.

Jeff Sherwood, 45, was arraigned Monday in the killing of his 64-year-old wife, Susan Klepsch. She died of blows to the head and neck, according to the the Oakland County medical examiner’s office.

Acquaintances went to the couple's home in Hazel Park on Saturday to check on them, Brian Buchholz, the police chief in the suburb north of Detroit, told the Daily Tribune of Royal Oak.

“The couple hadn’t heard from them in awhile,” Buchholz said. “They went in the house and the suspect and (his wife) were laying in bed and appeared to be sleeping. The suspect woke up and appeared to be incoherent. They didn’t get a response from the victim and were concerned for her.”

The acquaintances then left the house and called police.

According to Bucholz, Sherwood told police that his wife may have been dead for close to a week.

Sherwood was being held on a $3.5 million cash bond and has an April 7 probable cause hearing.

Patrick Wilson, and attorney who represented Sherwood at his arraignment, didn't immediately reply to a Wednesday phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.